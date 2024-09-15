Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.13

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $5.22. Gaia shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 36,208 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Gaia stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 2.13% of Gaia worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

