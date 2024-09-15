Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 1.5% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.94. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Read Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.