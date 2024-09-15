Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $417,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $105.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

