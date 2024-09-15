Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,940,000 after buying an additional 14,220,295 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,593,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,640,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,307,000 after acquiring an additional 208,308 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,904,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,865,000 after acquiring an additional 182,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

