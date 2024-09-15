Garrison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

