Garry Crole Purchases 87,834 Shares of Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole purchased 87,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,376.92 ($22,251.28).

Sequoia Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Sequoia Financial Group alerts:

Sequoia Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 10.53%. Sequoia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.