Garry Crole Purchases 87,834 Shares of Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole purchased 87,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,376.92 ($22,251.28).
Sequoia Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Sequoia Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 10.53%. Sequoia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.
About Sequoia Financial Group
Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.
