Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 52-Week High at $509.92

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $509.92 and last traded at $509.72, with a volume of 44705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $505.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $214,243.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Gartner by 58.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

