Gearbox Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $469,444.49 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $469,444.49 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,541,029,219.63005 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00490255 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $431,510.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

