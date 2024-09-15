genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.04

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03), with a volume of 7,245,438 shares.

genedrive Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at genedrive

In other news, insider Ian David Gilham bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,231.07). 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

