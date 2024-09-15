General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.07.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Mills Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in General Mills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in General Mills by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

