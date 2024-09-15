GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06. 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

GGM Macro Alignment ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

GGM Macro Alignment ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation by dynamically shifting investments best suited for the prevailing macroeconomic environment. Holdings consist of five underlying ETFs representing distinct US equity market sectors, sub-sectors, and market styles, including fixed income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GGM Macro Alignment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGM Macro Alignment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.