Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 377,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 112,395 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 43,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 108,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,321,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,940. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

