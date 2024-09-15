Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.92

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.34. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 15,623 shares changing hands.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $84.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.