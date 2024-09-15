Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.92

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.34. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 15,623 shares changing hands.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 3.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $84.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
