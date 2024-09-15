GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in August

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,083.0 days.
GMéxico Transportes Price Performance
GMéxico Transportes stock remained flat at 1.76 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.12. GMéxico Transportes has a fifty-two week low of 1.74 and a fifty-two week high of 2.53.
GMéxico Transportes Company Profile
