GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 8.6%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 937,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 571,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.20 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$415.11 million, a PE ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

