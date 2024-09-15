Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of GORO opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

