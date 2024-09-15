Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846,269 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 5.14% of Golden Entertainment worth $46,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $922.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDEN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.