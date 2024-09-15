Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GHIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,870. Gores Holdings IX has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings IX by 50.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 544,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,840,000. Flow State Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

