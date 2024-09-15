Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares changing hands.
Great Lakes Graphite Stock Up ∞
The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Great Lakes Graphite
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Lakes Graphite
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- About the Markup Calculator
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.