Grin Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $85,190.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,167.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00540112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00283830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00030546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00032765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00080122 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.