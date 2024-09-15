Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of BMBOY stock remained flat at $13.52 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

