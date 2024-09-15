Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,046,700 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 15th total of 40,922,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,537.1 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNZUF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Get Guangzhou Automobile Group alerts:

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.