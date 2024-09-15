Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,046,700 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 15th total of 40,922,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,537.1 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GNZUF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.54.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
