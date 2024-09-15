GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Trading Up 0.7%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.
GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.
