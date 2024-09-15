GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 25.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,702,000 after purchasing an additional 648,547 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,416,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,039,000 after purchasing an additional 563,057 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

