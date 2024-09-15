Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,157,600 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the August 15th total of 7,075,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,886.6 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

