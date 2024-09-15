Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,157,600 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the August 15th total of 7,075,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,886.6 days.
Haidilao International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.
Haidilao International Company Profile
