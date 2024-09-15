Hakan Kardes Sells 25,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Hakan Kardes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 185,854 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

