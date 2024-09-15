Hakan Kardes Sells 25,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Hakan Kardes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 185,854 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
