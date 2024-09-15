Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $65.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,884. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 407,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 56,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $23,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,817.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,559 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

