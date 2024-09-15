Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.91. 12,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

