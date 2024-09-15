Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 804 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $152.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $153.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,104,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

