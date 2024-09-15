Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 90 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $284.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.06 and a 200-day moving average of $257.84. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

