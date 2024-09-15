Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $62.20 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

