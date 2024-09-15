Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $497,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $332.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

