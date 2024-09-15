Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $567,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.0 %

OKE opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.