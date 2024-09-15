Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $4.20 Million in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 139,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Trustmark comprises 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,572,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $8,215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $5,611,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 25.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 199,245 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.74. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

