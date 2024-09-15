Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases Shares of 21,467 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 0.73. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 7,641 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $496,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $160,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $496,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,837 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,025. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.