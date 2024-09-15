Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $61.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

