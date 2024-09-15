Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 328 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.10 and its 200-day moving average is $179.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

