Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

