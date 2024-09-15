Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.90

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 154554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HROW has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Harrow Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harrow by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after buying an additional 1,377,597 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Harrow by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 91,881 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow by 73.3% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 211,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 388,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

