Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.50

Shares of Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.65). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Harvey Nash Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.50.
About Harvey Nash Group
Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.
