Head-To-Head Review: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) versus Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ooma and Glory Star New Media Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ooma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $236.74 million 1.33 -$830,000.00 ($0.10) -117.80 Glory Star New Media Group $154.58 million 1.02 $26.89 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ooma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -2.04% -2.22% -1.13% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Ooma and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.4% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Ooma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ooma and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ooma presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.09%. Given Ooma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ooma is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ooma beats Glory Star New Media Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; 2600Hz provides business communication applications; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online and sale representatives. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Glory Star New Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.