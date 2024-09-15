HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

Shares of HeartBeam stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. HeartBeam has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.23.

Get HeartBeam alerts:

HeartBeam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.