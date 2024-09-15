HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HLKHF remained flat at $96.71 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $87.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.71.
About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is a Dividend King?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.