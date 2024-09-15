HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HLKHF remained flat at $96.71 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $87.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.71.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

