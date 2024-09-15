Herald Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. American Software comprises 1.1% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Software were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 155,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 15.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 116,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 20.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Miller, Jr. acquired 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

American Software Stock Performance

Shares of AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.42%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

