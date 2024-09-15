Herald Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of nLIGHT worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 5.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 89,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $51,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $518.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.36.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

