Herald Investment Management Ltd Sells 100,000 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 1.35% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRM opened at $0.22 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

