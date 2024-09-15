Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NYSE HI opened at $27.30 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

HI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

