Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Short Interest Update

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HROEY remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Get Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. alerts:

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.