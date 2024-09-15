Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Short Interest Update

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HROEY remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
