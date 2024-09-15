Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.41

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.41 and traded as high as $42.95. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 11,523 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $346.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 32,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

