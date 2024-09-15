Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.05

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.50), with a volume of 622,766 shares changing hands.
Home Reit Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a PE ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.
Home Reit Company Profile
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
